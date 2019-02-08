Cleveland police investigating after woman allegedly left baby at bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating after a mother allegedly left her seven-month-old baby with a stranger at a bar.

According to the police report, it happened on Thursday at the Tick Tock Tavern on Clifton Boulevard in Cleveland.

"I've been doing this business off and on for 30 years. I've never ever seen anybody just say 'hey take my baby'," recalls Michelle, who is a bartender there.

She said the 33-year-old left her son in his car seat while she went back and forth between two rooms at the bar. A concerned customer then intervened and offered to watch the baby.

"Complete stranger, complete stranger, and she agreed to let her take that baby," said Michelle.

Police said that customer then took the baby home and called Lakewood police. They had the baby checked out and picked up by Children and Family Services.

"What if that person wasn't a good person and did something bad?" said employee Madalina Long.

Long said the same mother asked her to watch the baby for 20 minutes at the bar on Wednesday night.

She is now facing a charge of child endangering.