CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 21: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Alex Poythress #22 and Kent Bazemore #24 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on October 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Hawks defeated the Cavaliers 133-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Cavs’ Kevin Love returns to court to take on Wizards
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love is returning to the court Friday evening after a 50 game absence.
The Cleveland Cavaliers made the announcement that Love was in Friday’s starting line-up about half an hour before the team will take on the Washington Wizards in D.C. at 7 p.m.
Love was out for 50 games following a foot surgery.
This will be the fifth game Love has played in this season.