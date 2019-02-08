× Cavs’ Kevin Love returns to court to take on Wizards

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love is returning to the court Friday evening after a 50 game absence.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the announcement that Love was in Friday’s starting line-up about half an hour before the team will take on the Washington Wizards in D.C. at 7 p.m.

Love was out for 50 games following a foot surgery.

This will be the fifth game Love has played in this season.

