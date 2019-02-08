× Barberton Police: SWAT officer shot during New Franklin standoff in stable condition

NEW FRANKLIN — The Barberton SWAT team member who was shot during a standoff in New Franklin is now in stable condition.

Police say Officer Brandon Watson, 36, along with other SWAT team members, was called to a home on Menlo Court around 11 p.m. Thursday.

New Franklin police were responding to a domestic violence incident and when they arrived around 7 p.m. the suspect, Charles Cook, had barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a loaded handgun. Around 11 p.m., after officers spent three hours trying to convince Cook to come out, the Barberton SWAT Team arrived to assist.

After several more hours of trying to negotiate with him, authorities say Cook fired shots through the door, striking Watson. Other SWAT team members returned fire and pulled him to safety.

Watson sustained gunshot wounds to both legs and was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital. Surgery was performed Friday afternoon to remove the bullet and repair damage. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Watson is an Army Veteran and twelve year veteran of Barberton Police Department.

Continuing coverage, here.