‘Avengers: Endgame’ renews debate about intermission for movies

If you plan to see “Avengers: Endgame” when it hits theaters on April 26th, you might want to limit how much you drink before the movie.

Joe Russo, who directs the movie along with his brother Anthony, told Collider.com, “We’re still at the three-hour mark.”

He said Disney is okay with the running time.

“Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences and we’re feeling very good about where it is,” Joe Russo said. “We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it.”

When asked about a possible intermission for the movie, Anthony Russo told Collider.com, “We have screened the movie four times for audiences now. For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom.”

Apparently Marvel is considering an intermission for #AvengersEndgame to make it their longest movie ever. https://t.co/JdKKFDOnBt pic.twitter.com/RvmCxFIvIV — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 7, 2019

Comicbook.com tweeted about the possibility of an intermission and fans were mixed.

“Lord of the rings didn’t have one. People can sit through a three hour movie. An intermission disrupts the pace, takes tension away, and loses the captivation had by an audience member,” Daniel Knapp responded.

Matt Purdy likes the idea. “Man. I’d love an intermission if it’s that long. Maybe a Thor/Roommate skit. Or tribute to Stan Lee or something during the break.”

When Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” hit movie theaters back in 2015, it had an intermission. The movie ran three hours and seven minutes.