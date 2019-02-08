Akron police officer relieved of duty after Facebook post about Farrakhan

AKRON, Ohio — Sources tell FOX 8 News that an Akron police officer has been suspended for posting a threatening message on his personal Facebook page, is no longer on the force.

In the post, the officer allegedly wrote that he was surprised that no one has “offed” Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan suspended the officer last November with pay while an internal investigation took place.

Now, according to an internal memo obtained by FOX 8 News, the officer has been relieved of duty.

Akron’s mayor previously said that these type of comments will never be tolerated.

41.079145 -81.518251