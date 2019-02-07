Wild weather: Heavy rain, high winds, temperatures tumble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flood warning is in effect until further notice in Lake, Wayne, Coshocton, Sandusky, Holmes and Trumbull counties. A flood watch is in effect through late tonight for most of Northeast Ohio.

More rain will develop by early afternoon today becoming moderate to heavy at times along with some embedded isolated thunder. There is a slight chance of strong thunderstorms with strong winds being the threat. We’ll keep an eye on it, but right now, flooding with the heavy rain is more of the concern.

The strong cold front moves in late this evening. As the front moves through it will be accompanied with some strong winds. Gusts of 40+ MPH through late evening and overnight.

