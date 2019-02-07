× Trinity High School retires jersey of distinguished alum, former basketball player

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Trinity High School graduate and Ohio Basketball Hall of Famer was honored at her alumna mater Thursday evening.

Vonda Ward, Trinity High School Class of 1991, had her number 24 jersey retired by the school.

Ward participated in basketball, softball, track and soccer, and earned 10 varsity letters in her high school career.

As a center for the girl’s basketball team, Ward was voted MVP, Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and High School All-American. She was also voted USA Today First team All-USA and Player of the Year, as well as Parade Magazine Player of the Year.

She was also the number one college recruit in the country as a senior.

After high school Ward continued her basketball career at the University of Tennessee.

Following her college career, she played professional basketball in Frankfurt, Germany and Denver, Colorado. In 2012 she was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

Following her professional basketball career, she became a professional boxer and was ranked as the number one heavyweight in the world.

She currently is a personal trainer at King’s Gym in Bedford Heights.