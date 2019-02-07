Suspect in Vermilion house explosion in court

VERMILION, Ohio — The man accused of crashing into a Vermilion home’s gas meter last week causing an explosion and destroying the home will be in court Thursday afternoon.

Kenneth Karnow, 56, will be in arraignment at 3 o’clock at Vermilion Municipal Court.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office the explosion happened around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the home of Jen and Tracy Haslage on Darrow Road.

The family and their two dogs were able to get out of the house in time.

Shortly after the crash, Karnow reportedly took off from the scene. He was later located at a vacant house and arrested.

Karnow was charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools. Officials told Fox 8 additional charges are expected in connection to the house explosion.

Continuing coverage, here.