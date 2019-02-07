× Second teen to be sentenced in armed robbery of Cleveland priest

CLEVELAND– One of the teens involved in the attack on a Cleveland priest will be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Jaylen Miller, 17, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Father John Kumse was collecting eggs from the chicken coop outside of St. Mary’s Church on East 155th Street on Dec. 11, 2017. He said he noticed the teens hiding in the bushes.

Prosecutors said Miller and Amin Walker Jr., 17, demanded the victim’s belongings and chased him before firing three shots. Kumse fell and was injured while the teens fled in a van, which was stolen from a group home.

Terrance Kimbrough, 16, was sentenced to seven years in prison, and Kenitra Robinson, 19, was given probation and community service in connection with the case.

Also on Thursday, Walker Jr. has a pretrial conference.

Continuing coverage of this story here