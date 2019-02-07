Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and several others injured.

Police were called to Roehl Ave. and W. 33rd St. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

When they arrived they found a large crime scene.

According to Cleveland EMS, one man was found dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Three other men were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, EMS told Fox 8.

A 33-year-old and 18-year-old were listed in critical condition. A 32-year-old was listed in serious condition.

None of their identities was released.

Cleveland police have not released any information on the shooting or possible suspects.

