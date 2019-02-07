Indians: Frank Robinson, MLB’s first African-American manager, has passed away

Frank Robinson, major-league baseball’s first African-American manager, has passed, the Cleveland Indians confirmed to FOX 8 News on Thursday. He was 83 years old.

On April 8, 1975, Robinson became the first African-American manager in MLB history as a player-manager for the Indians. He served in that position until 1977, when he became the manager only.

In 2017, the Indians unveiled a statue at Progressive Field in Robinson’s honor.

He played in the Majors for 21 years, and hit 586 home runs. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

RIP Frank Robinson The first player to win MVP awards in both leagues and the first African-American manager in MLB pic.twitter.com/alP441Hk1N — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2019