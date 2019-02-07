Independence police release new video and pictures of suspect involved in death of elderly man  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE - Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County and Independence police have doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment for the person responsible for the death of an 83-year-old man.

The reward is now $5,000, said Richard McIntosh of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and Crimestoppers.

"This is an absolutely senseless tragedy," said Independence Police Chief Michael Kilbane.

The chief and detectives released new video and pictures of the suspect to the Fox 8 I-Team Thursday.

Police say Gary Power and the suspect, happened to be at the same nightclub and left separately early Sunday morning.

Some of the pictures show the suspect inside a local hotel, where the nightclub is located.

"There was no issue at the nightclub," the chief said.

Power was stopping at the gas station when he was assaulted. He died the next day.

"It appears he may have been involved in a minor traffic incident just prior to and maybe the suspect was the other vehicle involved," Kilbane said.

"The suspect followed him directly right into the parking lot of the gas station where the assault took place."

Video from the gas station shows the suspect fleeing the scene.

The I-Team obtained Independence police dash camera video which shows an officer tried to stop the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation, moments after the suspect fled from the scene. The officer was not aware of the assault at the time and got sent to another call, so the traffic stop was terminated.

"The predator attacked an 83-year-old man for no reason whatsoever," McIntosh said. "We need to get him off the street."

The victim's family, including his son, Nick, are hoping the suspect is in custody soon.

"My dad was not violent in any way," Nick Power said. "To have a punch like that, it just knocked him out. He was 83. It is ridiculous."

