I-Team: Bedford High School football coach indicted, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEDFORD, Ohio- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a high school football coach.

Sean Williams, 43, was indicted for an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship.

This case was originally brought to Bedford police on October 24.

“Through investigation Detectives discovered evidence that there had been inappropriate sexual activity between a juvenile female student and Williams. Sean Williams is an employee of Bedford High School. A list of actual charges is pending, and will be released when it is available,” a press release from Bedford police states.