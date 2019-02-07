‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Destiny Robinson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Destiny Robinson's message:

"Martin Luther King, Jr. is an important advocate for the African-American culture and many others.

Dr. King believed we can get our words out non-violently, through protests, organizing, and civil disobedience.

Dr. King's message created a gateway for future generations to become anything we want -- from a doctor to a lawyer, or even the President of the United States of America.

We can carry on the legacy of Dr. King by living a life of compassion and commitment, to ensure that all mankind are treated equally."

