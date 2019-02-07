Fox Recipe Box: Red Velvet Molten Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Red Velvet Molten Cake is an eye-catching dish on any menu. The Urban Farmer in Cleveland is offering the sweet treat on their Valentine's Day menu, but pastry chef Kara Swortchek shared a preview with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.

Click here to learn more about Urban Farmer. Make sure to check out some of the upcoming events the restaurant is hosting.

Red Velvet Molten Cake

6 oz White Chocolate chopped

5 oz butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 eggs

3 yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon beet root powder or red food coloring

3 tablespoons cocoa powder (not dutch processed)

9 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Flour and grease small baking containers

Preheat over to 425F

Melt the butter and the chocolate together over a double boiler

Stir in powdered sugar

Whisk together the eggs, yolks, vanilla and beet root powder or food coloring

Whisk together the cocoa powder, flour salt and cinnamon

Add the egg mixture to the chocolate mixture, stir until combined

Add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined

Portion into desired greased containers

Bake at 425F for 12-18 minutes until edges and top is set and the middle is still wiggly

Remove from oven, let rest 2 minutes and invert onto a plate, gently shaking from the mold

If the cake is sticking to the sides of the mold, run a knife carefully along the edge and try to tip onto the plate again.

Serve warm.