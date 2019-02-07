FOX 8 choosing second ‘Fuel Your School’ winner Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- When we spend some time, or some money, to help students and teachers in need, the payoff can be hard to measure, but it's easy to see. That's why FOX 8 has partnered with Liberty Ford to help Fuel Your School.

Nationwide, statistics show that 94% of teachers report using their own money to buy students supplies. On average, teachers spend $479 a year on those supplies.

That's why employees at Liberty Ford are looking over applications to determine which school be the next to get "fueled" - that is, receive $5,000 - to help educators helped their children.

Next Wednesday, FOX 8 will surprise the second Fuel Your School winner on live TV Wednesday with the news and a $5,000 check that will help ensure these future leaders are prepared for successful futures.

