Flood watch in effect from 10 a.m. through late tonight for most of Northeast Ohio.

The fog is a major problem this morning. It will still around even after the advisory is lifted.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will slowly be working into northeast Ohio. Winds will pick up and temperatures will climb to the mid-50s this afternoon. We may hit 60 this evening before the front goes through.