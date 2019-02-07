Flood watch, wind advisory in effect overnight; temperatures dropping Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It was warm Thursday. We broke the record high as of 7:26 p.m., reaching 61° and surpassing the previous record of 60° in 2017.

Meanwhile, A flood watch is in effect through late tonight for most of Northeast Ohio.

As of 9:50 p.m. ODOT says they have 45 roads impacted by flooding throughout the state, including 28 that are closed. Please do not drive around barricades or signs. Find all the flooded locations at OHGO.com.

A wind advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geagua, Huron, Lake, Logan, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca and Wyandot counties. Winds will be heading west at 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Motorists should take extra caution. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.

The strong cold front moves in late this evening. As the front moves through it will be accompanied with some strong winds. Gusts of 40+ MPH through late evening and overnight.

We’ll be waking up in the 20’s with a few flurries around.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

