East Cleveland police search for missing, endangered 67-year-old man

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police have issued an Endangered Missing Persons alert for a 67-year-old man.

Leonard Oliver was last in contact with others on Saturday.

His Hastings Avenue apartment was reportedly checked by his landlord, who determined the place to be vacant.

Oliver is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Police say he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

If you have seen Oliver or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact East Cleveland Police Department at (216) 451-1234.

