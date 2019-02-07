Deputies arrest three fugitives in Cleveland area on rape, kidnapping charges

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and warrant unit arrested three fugitives in a two-day span.

The three men were located in the Cleveland area as investigators followed up leads.

Darren Frazier: three counts of rape, two counts of importuning, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault and public indecency.

Perry Londrico: four counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of kidnapping.

Alan Wilson: rape and kidnapping.

The warrant unit is responsible for serving protection order, out of state prisoner extraditions and catching violent fugitives. There are currently 11,198 active warrants in Cuyahoga County.