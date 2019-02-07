Cleveland police investigate after 16-year-old shot, killed in city’s east side

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after 16-year-old was shot and killed in Cleveland’s east side.

Cleveland police said the shooting occurred in the 4200 block of East 114th Street around 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, once in the head, according to EMS.

Police say the victim was declared dead on scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police have not provided any information regarding a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.