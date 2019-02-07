Cleveland police dispatcher placed on restricted duty after Walmart theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland police dispatcher has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested and charged for stealing over $100 worth of merchandise at a local Walmart.

Police say just before 10:00 p.m. on January 22, John Haney III, walked up to purchase several items from a self-checkout register at the Walmart on Brookpark Road in North Olmsted.

Surveillance video shows him scanning some items, pretending to scam others and placing unscanned items into his shopping bags.

***See the surveillance footage in the video above***

According to the police report, Haney failed to ring up nine items valued at $111.93.

When he was confronted by an employee, Haney "stated that he was a Cleveland Police Officer.”

Haney insisted to Fox 8 that he told employees he worked with and knew police officers, but made clear he was a police dispatcher. He also stated that he has worked for Cleveland Police Department for approximately six years and recently has been working desk duties due to injuries.

According to the report, Haney also said "that he thought he had scanned everything and said he may of missed some items." North Olmsted investigators said after reviewing the video, it was clear that Haney never made an attempt to scan several of the items that he placed in his cart.

Haney was arrested, charged with theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and released on a signature bond.

He pleaded not guilty and his next court date is scheduled for later this month.

As of Thursday, the City of Cleveland has placed Haney on restricted duty pending the adjudication of the case.