Brunswick police find suspect hiding in juvenile's bedroom

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– The Brunswick Police Department is reminding parents to keep watch on their children’s social media accounts after a man was found hiding in a juvenile’s bedroom.

Officers were called to a home on Edgar Lane Sunday night. Police said Berlis Gray, 26, of Columbus, contacted a female juvenile at the house and entered through a bedroom window.

He was arrested, and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

Gray has a criminal history, including charges of felonious assault and aggravated assault on a prison guard.

“Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s social media accounts, phone usage, and connections which are established via gaming devices,” Brunswick police said on Facebook.