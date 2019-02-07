Authorities search for couple accused in murder of 4-year-old boy

CLEVELAND– Law enforcement officials in Cuyahoga County are looking for a couple accused in the death of 4-year-old Eliazar Ruiz.

Joanne Vega, 31, and Romaine Tolbert, 36, failed to appear for their arraignments on Jan. 15. Warrants were issued for their arrests.

Landscapers found remains at a house on Longmead Avenue near West 130th Street in Cleveland on Sept. 20, 2017. The skeleton was covered in bags in the backyard. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim tested positive for several illegal drugs, including fentanyl, and suffered two arm fractures.

He wasn’t identified until his mother saw a sketch by Dr. Linda Spurlock, a forensic facial reconstruction artist and an assistant professor of anthropology at Kent State University.

That’s when police learned the mother went to prison in 2017 and left Eliazar with Vega, his godmother. DNA confirmed his identity.

Vega and Tolbert are charged with murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, offenses against a human corpse, tampering with evidence and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is involved in the search. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

