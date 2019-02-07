13-year-old Tallmadge boy could lose vision after being shot with BB gun

TALLMADGE, Ohio– A 13-year-old boy could lose his vision in one eye after he was shot with BB gun, Tallmadge police said.

The victim called his guardian Sunday afternoon, saying he needed to go to the emergency room. He was picked up from a home on Northeast Avenue and once at West Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, the teen admitted he was shot in the eye.

He was later taken to Akron Children’s Hospital. According to the police report, the BB was behind his eye and doctors said he may not regain his eyesight.

Details of how the shooting happened are not clear, but the guardian spoke with one person who said the BB “ricocheted off the wall.”

Tallmadge police are investigation.