13 guns recovered in Broadview Heights burglary

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio– More than a dozen firearms were recovered after a burglary at Stonewall Limited Gun Shop.

The suspects stole 29 guns from the store, located on Ken Mar Industrial Parkway in Broadview Heights, overnight Tuesday.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms said they have been working with police from Broadview Heights, Cleveland and the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority. Thirteen firearms were recovered.

It is unknown at this time if there have been any arrests in the case.

In July, at least four suspects broke into Stonewall Limited and stole 23 weapons.