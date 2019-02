Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Be careful if you're heading out this afternoon and evening. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

A flood watch goes into effect late tonight and lasts until Thursday night for Northeast Ohio.

More rain will roll in tomorrow, heavy at times along with some embedded isolated thunder as temperatures top around 60°. We are likely to tie or surpass the record high of 60°/2017 for Thursday , February 7.