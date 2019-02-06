Water Lantern Festival lighting up Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND — The 2019 Water Lantern Festival Tour is making a stop in Cleveland this summer.

The family-friendly festival is coming to Voinovich Park on Saturday, June 15.

The festival brings a night filled with food, music and floating lanterns lighting up the water.

The Water Lantern Festival was the first of its kind in the United States. Last year the festival put on 34 events across the nation and has planned 80 more for this year.

“We are so excited to bring this incredible event to Cleveland for the first time,” said Lindsay Struthers, Event Coordinator, in a press release. “Cleveland has an amazing energy that will make this event magical.”

Festival officials say the Water Lantern Festival provides an opportunity for people to come together to “share positive energy, spread love and kindness, and find comfort and strength.”

Each festival participants will receive a lantern and a marker upon arrival. The organizers encourage participants to write a message on their lantern before sending it into the water.

Organizers say the Water Lantern Festival is more than just a moment after sundown to release a lantern, but an all evening event. Activities, food, music and giveaways will begin three hours before sundown, when people begin releasing lanterns in the water.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.WaterLanternFestival.com or email their customer service representatives.