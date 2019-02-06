× Strongsville City Schools proposes $1 million in budget cuts

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– Strongsville City Schools is proposing more than $1 million in cuts, despite a 5.9 mill, five-year operating levy that will appear on the May ballot.

Superintendent Cameron Ryba shared the Phase I reduction plan at Monday’s board meeting. It will be implemented even if the upcoming levy passes.

“We should be working together to grow and build the district our students need and deserve, not cutting it away. Yet, this our reality and we need to move forward and all work together for the collective benefit of the future of our district and students,” Ryba said in a letter to parents.

The cuts include cutting three eighth grade sports team, reducing the number of work days, and eliminating a guidance counselor and special education aide.

Details of Phase II and Phase III, which will go into effect if the May levy and future levies fail, have not been released.

Strongsville votes rejected a levy in November.