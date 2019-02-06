Streetsboro firefighters welcome baby boy to the world after ambulance delivery

STREETSBORO, Ohio — A local fire department welcome a baby to the world Tuesday.

Around 7:24 a.m. emergency medical services were requested for a woman who was in labor in a vehicle, according to Streetsboro Fire Department’s Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived on Frost Road to find the woman “in active labor with delivery imminent.”

The woman was quickly moved to a cot and placed in an ambulance. While in route to the local hospital, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

The fire department offers congratulations to the mom and dad and welcomes “Baby C” into the world.

They also offer praise to Don, John, Gabe and Kevin from “A” shift on the successful delivery.