× Show Info: February 6, 2019

David’s Molten Chocolate Cakes

David shares his recipe for this chocolate dessert, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Add meaning to your Valentine’s bouquet

Learn how to make a bouquet for your loved ones mean even more by choosing the perfect flowers.

www.stemsfleur.com

Teas for wellness

https://tealabcle.com/

Best pancakes in town!

Hot Grillz Diner

7188 Northfield Road

Walton Hills

www.hotgrillzdiner.com

The herb of 2019

Learn what Anise Hyssop is and what you can do with it.

www.westernreserveherbsociety.org

Hop-infused coffee

www.sixshootercoffee.com

Solene Boutique

Galentine’s Day

11a Saturday Feb 9th

14% off entire store!

www.soleneboutique.com

Great Big Home + Garden Show

Now- February 10

IX Center

www.greatbighomeandgarden.com