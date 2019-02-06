Show Info: February 6, 2019
David’s Molten Chocolate Cakes
David shares his recipe for this chocolate dessert, perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Add meaning to your Valentine’s bouquet
Learn how to make a bouquet for your loved ones mean even more by choosing the perfect flowers.
www.stemsfleur.com
Teas for wellness
https://tealabcle.com/
Best pancakes in town!
Hot Grillz Diner
7188 Northfield Road
Walton Hills
www.hotgrillzdiner.com
The herb of 2019
Learn what Anise Hyssop is and what you can do with it.
www.westernreserveherbsociety.org
Hop-infused coffee
www.sixshootercoffee.com
Solene Boutique
Galentine’s Day
11a Saturday Feb 9th
14% off entire store!
www.soleneboutique.com
Great Big Home + Garden Show
Now- February 10
IX Center
www.greatbighomeandgarden.com