Sandusky mom arrested on fourth OVI after fleeing crash scene

SANDUSKY - The Fox 8 I-Team obtained police body and dash camera video showing a mother arrested on her fourth OVI, and this time it happened after police say she had children in her car and fled a crime scene.

Kari Long was arrested on several charges including OVI and felony child endangering Monday.

Officers went to Kari Long's home after a woman called 9-1-1 saying she was involved in a crash and one of the vehicles fled the scene.

"The officer said she smelled like alcohol and her speech was slurred," said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

"Do you want to tell me how much you had o drink today or not," the officer asked Long. She responded, "I had a few."

Police say when Long fled the scene she had several children in her SUV., and that's why she faces the child endangering charge. They added she was arrested for OVI's three times prior, in 2001, 2006, and 2010.

Officer's say Long took a breath test, and the result was .233 . The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

Police say Long was not at fault for the crash but fled the scene, which is against the law in Ohio.

No one was injured. Long is due back in court soon.