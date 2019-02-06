× Report: Cleveland Cavaliers make three-way trade with Houston, Sacramento

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a three-way trade with the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski announced on Twitter Wednesday that the trade will send Kings’ small forward and shooting guard Iman Shumpert to the rockets.

Cleveland will reportedly send point and shooting guard Alec Burks to the Kings.

The Rockets will send point and shooting guard Brandon Knight, power forward and center Marquese Chriss and a protected player to the Cavaliers, according to Wojnarowski.

Houston will also reportedly send a protected 2019 first-round pick to the Cavaliers as part of the deal.

Cleveland will also send small forward and shooting guard Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets in this three-way deal. The Cavaliers acquired these two players in Sunday’s trade with Portland that sent Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers.

