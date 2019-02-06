Portion of Ridge Road closed as crews battle house fire in Parma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Crews in Parma are battling a house fire in the 7300 block of Ridge Road.

The fire department said they received the call at around 1:50 p.m. The family was out of the home when firefighters arrived. A cat was rescued.

Officials say it's believed the fire started in a bedroom; there is extensive damage to one corner of the home.

The fire appears to be accidental, but there is no known cause just yet.

Ridge Road is currently closed to northbound traffic at West Pleasant Valley.