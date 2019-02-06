× Pawsitive news! Pair of cats finally find furever home after 670 days at shelter

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The Portage Animal Protective League is reporting some pawsitive news about two of their longest residents.

The adorable mom and son duo, Peak-a-Boo and Daisy Doo, have finally found their furever home!

The cats had been at the shelter for 670 days. Part of the reason why was that they needed some extra time to become socialized.

Now they’re settling in at their new house where they spend their days playing and lounging around.