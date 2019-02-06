× Parma police officers exposed to mixture of cocaine, possibly fentanyl while responding to overdose call

PARMA, Ohio — Local police officers required medical attention after being exposed to a mixture that contained cocaine and potentially fentanyl Wednesday.

Officers with the Parma Police Department were dispatched to the 5500 block of Chevrolet Road to assist with a man that had possibly overdosed.

Officials said that once they arrived on scene, the man began to fight with the officers and attempted to eat and swallow the evidence.

The man was taken into custody and transported to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center for treatment.

Due to the nature of the call and the fact that the substance was unknown at the time of dispatch, several officers responded to the scene. Officials said at least two officers were exposed to a mixture of powder containing cocaine and possibly fentanyl.

The officers were checked out on scene by Parma Fire Department paramedics and have been cleared.