Northeast Ohio athletes honored at 19th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio athletes were honored for their achievements at the 19th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Wednesday night.

The annual award ceremony, presented by Medical Mutual and Huntington Bank was held at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. It celebrates a year of athletic achievements from high school players to professional athletes across northeast Ohio.

ESPN Anchor Hannah Storm lead the honors Wednesday night as the “most elite members of Cleveland’s sports scene” gathered to celebrate the “best moments in 2018 sports,” according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s website. These events included the Cleveland Cavaliers fourth consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Browns reclaiming their title of the “kardiackids” with rookie Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback and the Cleveland Indians third consecutive American League Central Championship title.

Former Cleveland Indians catcher and current first base coach, Sandy Alomar Jr., will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Cuyahoga Community College.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to someone who has dedicated their lives to the advancement of sports in Cleveland. Past recipients have ranged from former Indians and Browns players to high school football coaches in the region.

Alomar spent 11 seasons catching with the Indians from 1990-2000, making six All-Star Games and two World Series. During his time with the Tribe, he hit .277 with 194 doubles, 92 home runs and 453 RBIs in 985 games. Alomar’s 950 games caught are the third-highest in the history of the Indians organization.

In 2009, he was the 33rd player to be inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame.

Mayfield was also in attendance at the event. He received the Professional Athlete of the Year Award, which is presented to the professional athlete who has most distinguished him or herself through athletic excellence during the past year or athletic season.

Cleveland Indians’ starting pitcher Corey Kluber, Indians’ third baseman José Ramírez and Cleveland Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward were also nominated for the award.

The Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards not only celebrates the city’s professional, collegiate and high school athletic achievements, but is also the premier annual fundraiser that supports Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

More on the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, here.