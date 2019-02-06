New Jersey woman delivers baby at home by herself in just a few minutes

DUNELLEN, New Jersey — Most moms would love a 60-second labor.

But when it happened to Melissa Dawson in her Dunellen, New Jersey home last week, she ended up delivering her baby at home all by herself.

“I got a sharp pain and oh my gosh the baby’s coming. Another sharp pain, oh my gosh, I feel the head. Another sharp pain, oh my God, there’s a baby on the floor,” Melissa said while reliving the experience with WABC in New York. “Literally that quick.”

Dawson’s husband, Greg, was dropping off their two-year-old daughter at a relative’s house at the time. He was 20 minutes away.

“And she’s like ‘the baby’s coming, the baby’s coming. I can feel the head,'” he told WABC. “Then literally within seconds she’s like ‘the baby’s on the floor.’ And I’m like… what?”

With the help of a neighbor, Greg got first responders to the house.

Things went so well that Melissa managed to snap a selfie with her baby before paramedics arrived.

They bashed in the door and got to Melissa and the baby. Greg got home just in time to hold his new daughter as they wheeled mom to an ambulance to be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The couple named their new baby Bria Belle, which means ‘strong beauty.”

Greg said she takes after her mom.

“She’s stronger than I could ever have imagined. And this whole experience just taught me to love and respect and cherish my wife so, it’s beautiful,” he said.

The couple’s nanny cam captured the sounds of Melissa delivering their new daughter.

This was a much different experience from their first child when Melissa was in Labor for about 43 hours.

After two days in the hospital, mom and baby were sent home. Both are doing well.