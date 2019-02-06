National Signing Day 2019: Northeast Ohio student-athletes declare college decisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- College football’s 2019 recruiting cycle came to an end Wednesday with the arrival of the sports tradition, National Signing Day.

Student-athletes across northeast Ohio officially accepted their college scholarships Wednesday.

At Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, our FOX 8 Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year, C.J. Charleston, signed his letter of intent to play football at Youngstown State University. This past season, Charleston helped lead Gilmour to an undefeated regular season and the team's first playoff win in five years.

At Euclid High School, 17 members of the senior class signed their letters of intent, including 14 members of the Panthers' playoff football team. This includes former Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Week, Brandon Wright, who is heading to Michigan State University next fall and defensive back Jaylen Jacobs who will attend United States Military Academy West Point.

18 St. Ignatius Wildcats will continue chasing their dreams at schools like The Ohio State University, Harvard University and Yale University.

Meanwhile, seven student-athletes at Shaker Heights High School also signed their letters of intent, including several key members of the Red Raiders' football team.

Linebacker Nasir Rashid will attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, while record-setting running back Rasheen Ali will continue his football career at Marshall University in West Virginia.

Even though Wednesday marked National Signing Day, there was an early signing period in December for football. So, some of the big names had already signed their national letter of intent previously.

More on National Signing Day, here.