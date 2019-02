Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Maria Ortiz, 18, was last seen January 16 in Cleveland. She is 5'7" and was last seen wearing burgundy wire-framed glasses, gray sweatpants, and a red jacket with a gray scarf.

Maria was also carrying a blue and brown backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office at 216-348-4232.

**More missing persons cases here**