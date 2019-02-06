× Mentor football coach Trivisonno announces 2019 will be his last season

MENTOR, Ohio– Longtime Mentor High School football coach Steve Trivisonno announced the 2019 season will be his last leading the Cardinals.

Trivisonno has been the head coach since 1997. Since then, the team has rallied 196 wins, 18 playoff appearances, four regional championships and four state runners-up titles.

The school will start the process of finding a new head coach after the 2019 season.

“This is not an easy decision to find the ‘right time’ to go– I’ve spent a lot of time saying I don’t want to stay too long and I don’t want to leave too early,” Trivisonno said in a news release.

“Throughout the years, I’ve worked with such great kids and parents and the coaching staff– it has been an honor to watch our players grow and to see what they are able to accomplish as they venture out into the real-world. We’ll finish strong and then it’s time for me to move on– but I will always be a supporter of Mentor Football and the students we’ve helped shape along the way.”

Coach Triv retired from teaching in 2015. He and his wife are graduates of Mentor High School, as well as both their daughters.