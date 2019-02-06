× Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ohio– Ohio’s newest medical marijuana dispensary opens its doors Wednesday.

The Botanist, located on Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe, will begin accepting patients at noon. Since it’s the Cleveland area’s first dispensary, owners are asking people to understand there may be longer wait times.

The shop offers products approved for sale in Ohio, including vape oil, tinctures and edibles.

“We want patients to feel comfortable accessing treatment and gaining an understanding of the power and applications of cannabis by making the dispensary experience open, welcoming and informative,” said David Neundorfer, Chief Executive Officer of Greenleaf Apothecaries, which owns The Botanist.

“Additionally, in keeping with The Botanist’s commitment to education and a singular customer experience, we look forward to offering a rich outreach program and informational events.”

The Botanist in Wickliffe will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. It’s the company’s second location. The Botanist on Greentree Avenue NW in Canton opened three weeks ago.

How to register for medical cannabis in Ohio:

Visit a doctor who is certified to recommend medical marijuana. Find one here. All patients need a valid ID.

Complete the emailed form for the Patient and Caregiver Registry and pay the $50 annual fee.

Download the card. Printed or electronic versions are acceptable at dispensaries.

Qualifying conditions:

AIDS

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer’s disease

cancer

chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Crohn’s disease

epilepsy or another seizure disorder

fibromyalgia

glaucoma

hepatitis C

inflammatory bowel disease

multiple sclerosis

pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson’s disease

positive status for HIV

post-traumatic stress disorder

sickle cell anemia

spinal cord disease or injury

Tourette’s syndrome

traumatic brain injury

ulcerative colitis.

Anyone with additional questions should call 1-833-4OH-MMCP.

