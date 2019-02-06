Man charged in incident at Shaker Heights basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man has been charged after an incident at Shaker Heights High School during a basketball game Tuesday night.

Police said Steven D. Gamble, 21, of Euclid, was a fan from the visiting Brush High School.

According to court documents, Gamble was involved in a verbal argument with a school security guard that turned violent. Several adult and juvenile men were reportedly pushing at Shaker Heights security officers while Brush High School staff attempted to calm them down and escort them away.

Then, Gamble allegedly argued with a patrol officer and "got into a fighting stance." Once officials recognized that he was one of the men involved in pushing the security guard, and due to his likelihood to continue fighting, an officer attempted to arrest him.

Gamble flung his arms around, actively resisting arrest, before he was detained and arrested, according to the affidavit.

He reportedly also pushed other game attendees, exhibited violent behavior and used abusive language while at the game.

The Shaker Heights School District said the incident did not involve the players or coaches, and there were no weapons. However, police said a student was injured while leaving the school.

The game was immediately canceled.

Gamble was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Solon Detention Facility.

