Investor proposes reinventing produce hall at West Side Market

CLEVELAND– A local investor and marketing expert is proposing changes to Cleveland’s historic West Side Market.

Alan Glazen worked with Cleveland Culinary Launch Kitchen on the plan to turn the produce building into the Makers and Farmers Hall. The proposal was officially submitted on Tuesday.

“The Makers & Farmers Hall at WSM will convert the least rented, least visited, least productive part of the iconic West Side Market in to a must-visit, vibrant hall where visitors can shop for Cleveland-made food products, locally raised and grown meats and produce, with ample opportunity for sampling, socializing and learning while roaming, relaxing, having a sandwich and completely upgrading the experience of visiting the West Side Market,” the proposal said.

Glazen, who appeared on CNBC’s show “Cleveland Hustles,” wants to replace the stands with kiosks, floating displays, sample stations, community seating, outdoor access and space for special events. He also noted the success of grocery stores like Heinens and Whole Foods.

“As the grocers have tried to emulate a public marketplace, we will be THE public marketplace, surrounded by merchants, offerings, entertainment, hospitality, bars and restaurants and a true urban community experience which the suburbs attempt to duplicate, but can only emulate.”

GlazenUrban and Cleveland Culinary Launch Kitchen would lease the entire north/south hall and operate it separately from the West Side Market. The organization said it would run as a not-for-profit.

Glazen owns ABC the Tavern and XYZ the Tavern, and is an owner of the Cleveland Bagel Company. He is also a part of the FOX 8 series “Cleveland Chain Reaction.”

