‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: David Hughley III

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is David Hughley III's message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because I have overcome adversity beyond my control.

I work hard every day to treat others as I expect to be treated.

I work in my class and community with pride and understanding that it is a privilege.

I am the Dream of the King that left me with the legacy of his words and works,

that also drives me to become a part of the next generation that will impact the world in a positive and innovative manner.

I will continue to overcome with the tools and skills that I am blessed to possess."

