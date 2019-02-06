‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: David Hughley III

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is David Hughley III's message:
"I am Dr. King's dream because I have overcome adversity beyond my control.
I work hard every day to treat others as I expect to be treated.
I work in my class and community with pride and understanding that it is a privilege.
I am the Dream of the King that left me with the legacy of his words and works,
that also drives me to become a part of the next generation that will impact the world in a positive and innovative manner.
I will continue to overcome with the tools and skills that I am blessed to possess."
