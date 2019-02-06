Hallmark Channel to spread holiday cheer with Christmas movies year round

STUDIO CITY, Calif. — If you love those feel good, romantic Christmas movies Hallmark Channel is known for, then you’re sure to be excited about their latest announcement.

According to Hallmark’s Facebook page, they will be airing holiday movies every Friday all year long as part of their 10th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas.

Fans were overjoyed to hear the good news with some humorously calling the news a “Christmas miracle.”

Below is a preview for “Christmas Under Wraps” featuring Candace Cameron Bure, which was the first movie to premiere in the new line up.

