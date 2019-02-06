Fox Recipe Box: Tiramisu Truffles

CLEVELAND, Oh — Tiramisu Truffles are an easy ‘no bake’ treat that makes a great gift for your Valentine’s sweetie. Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and her truffle classes are so popular they routinely sell out. Stefanie shares one of her favorite truffle recipes with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Click here to see a full list of classes Stefanie Paganini is teaching at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland.

Tiramisu Truffles

Yields: 30-40 truffles

10 oz. lady fingers

1 Tablespoon powdered sugar

1 cup mascarpone cheese, room temperature

½ teaspoon Vanilla extract

3 tablespoons espresso powder

1/4 cup Amaretto liqueur

16 oz. semi sweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped

In a food processor, blend lady fingers and powdered sugar until you have fine crumbs. Set aside 2 tablespoons to sprinkle on the truffles later.

Using a stand mixer blend mascarpone cheese, vanilla, espresso powder, and Amaretto until fully incorporated. Add lady finger mixture and fold together. Cover and refrigerate mixture until firm.

Remove the mixture from the refrigerator and using a 100 sized ice cream scoop, make small balls and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Freeze balls.

Melt and temper chocolate. Dip truffles and shake to remove excess chocolate.

Store truffles in airtight containers, in single layers, between sheets of parchment or waxed paper. These truffles can be refrigerated for up to a week; frozen for up to 2 weeks

