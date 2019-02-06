Flood watch and dense fog advisory in effect overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A FLOOD WATCH is now in effect for all of NE Ohio through late Thursday night. Also, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect for nearly all of our viewing area until 4 a.m. Thursday. Please exercise caution as you are out and about.

A welcoming respite from the rain will commence overnight.

More rain will roll in tomorrow, heavy at times along with some embedded isolated thunder as temperatures top around 60°. We are likely to tie or surpass the record high of 60°/2017 for Thursday, February 7.

