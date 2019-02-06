× Engine smoking before deadly Wayne County plane crash

KIDRON, Ohio– The National Transportation Safety Board released its initial report on the plane crash in Wayne County that killed two people.

The Douglas DC3C airplane took off from Stoltzfus Airfield just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 21. It was on its way to the Akron-Canton Regional Airport before it went down, killing 55-year-old Brian Stoltzfus and 56-year-old Curtis Wilkerson.

A witness reported seeing white smoke from the left engine shortly after takeoff, according to the NTSB.

“The airplane began to veer to the left and did not climb normally. The witness watched the airplane descend over a building until he lost sight of it,” the report said.

The plane hit power lines and trees before coming to a rest in a front lawn on Hackett Road, about 200 yards from the runway. No one on the ground was injured.

Early reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicated the crash was a result of engine issues, but the NTSB has not released a cause.

