‘Divine timing’: Huge wooden cross washes up on Florida beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- It's a real mystery and many people are completely in awe after a huge cross washed up on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Greg Gay, who was on vacation when he saw the 20-foot wooden cross, took video and shared it with FOX 8 News. He told us the more people who see the video, the better -- maybe someone will know its origin.

Gay, of Battle Creek, Michigan, told FOX 17, "Timing is everything. Had we been 10 minutes before or 10 minutes later and it wouldn’t have came up to us. We think it was divine timing."

Another tourist, John Skorupa, told the Sun Sentinel he was walking along the beach on Saturday when he came upon the cross swaying in the water.

A group of people carried it up and onto the beach, where it now rests in the sand, becoming a popular photo spot.

Skroupa says theories about its origins abound at the local tiki bar. The one that makes the most sense to him is that it floated from Puerto Rico after a series of hurricanes.

(Video in this story is courtesy of Greg Gay.)